In his role as CVP for Xbox, Choudhry built the Xbox Emerging Tech, or general reorganization of the division by Microsoft.

Choudhry was among those responsible for some of the technologies most advanced ones used by the most recent Xbox models, such as the extended backwards compatibility system, Xbox Cloud Gaming and more recently some innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as having left a somewhat imprint on the entire division .

Windows Central reports that Kareem Choudhry has left Microsoft today and it is a very important exit, considering that it is one of the major designers of Xbox in recent years, which has brought several innovations to the console.

Xbox is reorganizing itself

According to what was reported by Windows Central, the XEmTech section will be absorbed by hardware section Xbox, led by Roanne Sones, another Microsoft veteran who comes from the Windows section, to continue with a broader management of the company's hardware section.

Jason Ronaldconsidered one of the main designers of the Xbox Series near future.

The dedicated AI team it will also be a central element for the Xbox ecosystem, with new technologies arriving such as DirectSR and the Xbox AI Chatbot Tool. Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill will lead a new team called Xbox Experiences and Platforms, which should include console and PC gaming, Catherine Gluckstein will lead the Xbox Strategy and Regulatory team (derived from the experience gained in the long acquisition process of Activision Blizzard) and Jennifer Creegan will be moved from Microsoft's advertising department to lead Microsoft Gaming's planning and analytics division.

It is clear that Microsoft is implementing a general reorganization of Xbox with new implementations and probably greater cohesion between the various hardware sections, the one dedicated to AI and the one focused on Windows, but apparently Kareem Choudhry, after 26 years of career in the company, he won't be part of all this, with his exit appearing to be linked to some specific circumstances that have nothing to do with a decision by Microsoft to remove him from the role.