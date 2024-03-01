Who would have thought that one day we would see Candy Crush highlighted on official page Of Xbox? More precisely, Xbox Italia highlighted King's historic mobile series, referring to one new page inside the portal which lists all the chapters. The download links of the various versions are offered for each game: Google Play, App Store and Microsoft Store.

Nothing new on the distribution front, therefore (Windows Store versions have existed for years), but the appearance on the Xbox portal is indicative of the ecosystem's broadening of views.