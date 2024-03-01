Who would have thought that one day we would see Candy Crush highlighted on official page Of Xbox? More precisely, Xbox Italia highlighted King's historic mobile series, referring to one new page inside the portal which lists all the chapters. The download links of the various versions are offered for each game: Google Play, App Store and Microsoft Store.
Nothing new on the distribution front, therefore (Windows Store versions have existed for years), but the appearance on the Xbox portal is indicative of the ecosystem's broadening of views.
Xbox's biggest game
After all, the Candy Crush series is probably the largest among those currently in the hands of Microsoftconsidering that it can count on billions of downloads across all the platforms on which it is present, as well as on enormous revenues that dwarf those of most triple A companies. Let's say that we are not talking about secondary titles, but about one of the spearheads of the Xbox stable, as well as the main reason (or one of the main reasons) why the Redmond house acquired Activision Blizzard King.
