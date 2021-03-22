Just when you think it is an issue that cannot be avoided, it resurfaces and with numbers in hand. In Mexico, Xbox is the one who commands in the section of video game consoles with the best market retention, doubling PlayStation and leaving far behind Nintendo.

According to the information disclosed by The CIU, out of every ten people who consider themselves gamers in Mexico, six prefers Xbox, while three prefers PlayStation and only one goes with Nintendo. Now, this figure has been changing, as the gaming division of Microsoft had a slight recoil that PlayStation took the opportunity to grow.

To make it much clearer, we leave you a graph where you can show how Xbox is the one who has the greatest hoarding in Mexico, while PlayStation is left with just 29% and Nintendo with 10.1%. This should come as no surprise because Microsoft has been very supportive of our region in the past for these reasons.

Source: The CIU

Xbox has the favorite consoles in Mexico

According to information from The CIU, the favorite consoles in Mexico are: Xbox One with 36.9%, then Xbox 360 with 17.7%. Then we have the Xbox Series X | S with 3.4%. This last number is small because the generation has just begun.

Right behind Xbox, Playstation 4 has an 18.8% preference and Playstation 3 has 5%. Behind falls the Playstation 5 with 1.2%. On the side of Nintendo we have to Wii it is still the favorite console and then the Nintendo switch.

We must not lose sight of the fact that gambling consumption also grew during this pandemic period with 4 times a week in 2020, while in 2019 it was 3.5.

What do you think of these collected figures? We would like to know which is your favorite console.

