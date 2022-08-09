In June, Microsoft announced that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play in streaming via the cloud also ai purchased games other than the service catalog. And apparently the launch of this new feature would seem imminent, according to the clues arrived from the Xbox Store in the last hours.

Some users on Reddit have found that some games not currently included in the Game Pass catalog have an alternate URL which leads to a page that allows you to launch them via xCloud. For example, in the two images below we see Elden Ring and Soul Hackers 2.

Later ResetEra users discovered that almost all games of the Xbox Store have an alternative page to play via the cloud.

Seeing is believing: just use “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/play/games/” instead of “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/” as the basis of the URL of any US Xbox Store page. For example, with this link you reach that of Dying Light 2: Stay Human (to see the option correctly you must first log in).

By clicking on “Play”, of course, nothing happens, as most likely they are “placeholder” pages waiting for streaming gaming via cloud to be officially integrated for all games not included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog. But that in any case would seem to suggest that the launch of the feature may not be far off.

Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President of the gaming branch of Microsoft, said last June: “One of the biggest requests that users have made of us has been to be able to play all the games that you own in streaming, even those that are not part. of the Game Pass catalog. For this reason, during the year Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play all the titles in their possession in the cloud, provided of course that they support the game in streaming “