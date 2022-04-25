Through the NPD data, we have the opportunity to see the financial results of the gaming sector for the first quarter of 2022 and especially also for March 2022. Xboxthe console from Microsoft, was the best-selling in both periods in the US.

Precisely, Xbox Series X | S it was the best-selling console both in March 2022 and for the entire quarter in terms of dollars earned (which is the main value of these sales rankings). If, on the other hand, we calculated based on the number of units sold, the first place would be Switch.

Mat Piscatella he also explains that Xbox sales in terms of units and dollars in March 2022 hit a new record for the month. Xbox’s previous best months were March 2011 (units) and March 2014 (dollars).

While Xbox sales are positive, overall the US gaming hardware market it suffered a -24% compared to March 2021. Speaking instead of the entire quarter, the drop was 15% compared to 2021. The most probable factor that influenced this decline are the continuing problems in the supply of consoles.

Watching to the entire US gaming industry (and not just console hardware), the decline was 8% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Always talking about the Xbox results, we found that the Xbox Series X | S sells more than the Xbox 360: Microsoft’s Greenberg thanked, but the controversy over the numbers immediately broke out.