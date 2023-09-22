Xbox he’s doing his best conquer Japan, and the Digital Broadcast broadcast during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 stands from this point of view as an eloquent confirmation of the great commitment made by Microsoft in an attempt to gain share within the Japanese market. The point is: is it worth it?
If you follow the progress of the Japanese ranking from week to week, you will certainly know that it has been in place for some time now an almost exclusive monopoly of Nintendowhich with Switch and its portability has absolutely won over Japanese users, who have always been used to playing also and above all on public transport.
In this scenario, PlayStation must therefore be satisfied with second position, despite often finding itself far behind in terms of units sold, but the numbers totaled so far by Xbox Series meaningless.
In fact, whereas the most powerful console from the Redmond company has sold almost 220,000 units to date, the less powerful and more accessible model has just exceeded 270,000 units: this means that the two versions together still they did not reach half a million piecesalmost three years after its debut in stores.
We have already discussed in the past how the relationship between Xbox and Japan is a long story of unrequited love. However, just like someone who falls madly in love with the wrong person, Microsoft is showering Japanese users with gifts despite receiving nothing in return.
Xbox Game Pass is increasingly sensationally unmissable
When we talk about giftswe obviously mean the recent announcements relating to those games that will be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one, such as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and those that will arrive on the subscription platform shortly.
They are part of this ever-growing list Like a Dragon: Ishin!, to stay on topic, but also Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Xbox versions of several other titles, such as Octopath Traveler 2, were also announced.
In short, Japanese productions within the Xbox Game Pass catalog are multiplying, and the combination with games like Starfield, Lies of P, Payday 3 and the upcoming Forza Motorsport have made this service even more sensationally unmissable.
A real killer application which should really push everyone to buy at least an Xbox Series S, even just on principle. Will Japanese users feel the same way? Will Microsoft ever be able to conquer them? And why is that market so important for the Redmond house? Let’s talk about.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
