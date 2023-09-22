Xbox he’s doing his best conquer Japan, and the Digital Broadcast broadcast during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 stands from this point of view as an eloquent confirmation of the great commitment made by Microsoft in an attempt to gain share within the Japanese market. The point is: is it worth it?

If you follow the progress of the Japanese ranking from week to week, you will certainly know that it has been in place for some time now an almost exclusive monopoly of Nintendowhich with Switch and its portability has absolutely won over Japanese users, who have always been used to playing also and above all on public transport.

In this scenario, PlayStation must therefore be satisfied with second position, despite often finding itself far behind in terms of units sold, but the numbers totaled so far by Xbox Series meaningless.

In fact, whereas the most powerful console from the Redmond company has sold almost 220,000 units to date, the less powerful and more accessible model has just exceeded 270,000 units: this means that the two versions together still they did not reach half a million piecesalmost three years after its debut in stores.

We have already discussed in the past how the relationship between Xbox and Japan is a long story of unrequited love. However, just like someone who falls madly in love with the wrong person, Microsoft is showering Japanese users with gifts despite receiving nothing in return.