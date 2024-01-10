













Xbox is ready to show off the Indiana Jones game in its next showcase









This broadcast will take place at 3:00 pm ET on January 18, 2024, which would be at 2:00 pm according to central Mexico time and due to the time difference, so be very attentive.

This will be the first time that the Indiana Jones game from this studio, currently responsible for the Wolfenstein series, is presented in a clear and open way.

The streaming can be followed through the channels on Twitch and Youtube from Xbox. But it will not be the only title about which there will be new information.

The same will happen with AvowedObsidian's fantasy RPG, and Ara: History UntoldOxide's strategic gender proposal.

Of course, information can also be expected from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II by Ninja Theory, one of the most anticipated games by Xbox owners. The presentation will last around one hour.

At least 10 minutes will be reserved for the Indiana Jones game. So you can appreciate its gameplay, and incidentally its approach and story. Players have been waiting a long time to get a good look at it.

The Indiana Jones game from MachineGames was announced in 2021. At first it was handled as a multi-platform proposal that would reach other systems apart from Xbox and PC.

However, during the FTC's investigation into Microsoft in 2023, confirmation emerged that it will not reach competing platforms. This change is due to the purchase of Bethesda by this company that was some time ago.

