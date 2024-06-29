The message sent to these users via the Xbox app reads: “Thank you for playing Forza Horizon 4 with Xbox Game Pass. This game will no longer be available with Game Pass or for purchase through the Microsoft Store after December 15, 2024. As a token of our appreciation for purchasing additional content, here’s a code for the digital Standard Edition to continue enjoying the game (expires June 25, 2026)”

As reported by numerous users on ResetERA, Microsoft is distributing some codes For redeem a digital copy of Forza Horizon 4 for free to all PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have purchased a DLC or an upgrade to one of the special editions of the game.

Forza Horizon 4 will be removed from sale and Game Pass in a few months

This is certainly an appreciable and respectful gesture towards those players who have decided to support the game by purchasing additional content.

The message sent by Xbox to Game Pass subscribers who purchased Forza Horizon 4 DLC

By the way, if you’re thinking of using this to grab a free copy of Forza Horizon 4 by purchasing a DLC, we’re in for a disappointment: The game’s DLC has been removed from sale last June 25, when Microsoft announced the end of official support and the stop of sales on digital stores.

As mentioned previously, in fact, the game will no longer be available in any digital format (Game Pass included) starting December 15thobviously except for those who already own a copy. By the way, if you are interested, the game is now available with an 80% discount on both the Xbox Store and Steam, so much so that a new peak of concurrent players has been recorded on this platform.