













Xbox is now also focused on game preservation | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Sarah Bond is the current president of the Xbox division and announced that she has established a team dedicated to the preservation of video games. Likewise, she ensures the backward compatibility of the company's future hardware.

However, this information is not yet public, but actually comes from an internal memo that reached the hands of a well-known media outlet. This contains some future plans that this console manufacturer has.

Regarding the message it says that this group 'ensures the future-proofing of the current Xbox video game library against future hardware paradigm shifts'.

We recommend: Xbox has free game days and these are the titles you can enjoy.

Bond's memo also says 'we have formed a new team dedicated to the preservation of titles, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself'. That is something very key in a time when the digital format is very present.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Sarah Bond also commented 'We are building on our strong history of providing backward compatibility for our players and remain committed to presenting the incredible library of Xbox video games for future generations to enjoy'.

Bond also talked about future hardware plans, where he highlighted that it has only been six months since they started working as an organization but they have made great strides.

EXCLUSIVE: In a recent team briefing, Xbox President Sarah Bond emphasized Microsoft's commitment to developing Xbox hardware. This initiative aims to achieve “the most significant technical advancement in a generation.” DETAILS: https://t.co/gpwZQp436q #Xbox #Microsoft #Gaming — Windows Central (@WindowsCentral) April 6, 2024

This is why the president of Xbox stressed that everyone should be proud of the achievements made and excited about the opportunities.

Likewise, he highlighted 'We are advancing at full speed on our next-generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever seen in one of them'.

Fountain: Microsoft.

It is possible that the successor to Series X|S is currently in development and stands out in particular for its capabilities.

With details from Windows Central. Apart from Xbox we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)