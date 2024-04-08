At the beginning of the year, the possibility that the Xbox Series X|S Whether it is the last generation of Microsoft consoles was something that was genuinely in question. However, Phil Spencer denied these rumors, ensuring that the company was already working on next-generation hardware, something that they have reaffirmed again.

Through an email shared to her workers, Sarah Bond, president of Xbox, has indicated that The development of the new generation of Xbox is progressing positively, ensuring that the hardware will provide a great technological leap. This is what he said about it:

“We are moving full speed ahead on our next-generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever seen in a generation.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details about the next Xbox console. Although it is unknown when this hardware would be available, Leaked documents have indicated that the next Xbox could reach our hands in 2028. Along with this, Bond's email would have given us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the company's next generation:

“We have formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself. “We are building on our strong history of providing backward compatibility to our players and remain committed to presenting the incredible library of Xbox games for future generations of gamers to enjoy.”

One more time, Xbox claims to be in favor of game preservation, so it is very likely that your next console will be backward compatible with its past generations, just as happens with the Series X|S. However, at the moment there is no more official information about this piece of hardware, but it is clear that the company does not plan to abandon this market. On related topics, spring sales are coming to Xbox. Likewise, the number of Xbox players in Japan continues to decline.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​seeing a new Xbox console sounds interesting, but I'm not sure how viable it is to focus once again on offering the most powerful hardware on the market. Microsoft should follow Nintendo's lead, and provide something completely unique, although this doesn't guarantee the success the company is looking for.

Via: Windows Central