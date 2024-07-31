Microsoft’s ever-expanding line-up of special edition Xbox wireless controllers has increased yet again, this time with the new transparent blue Sky Cipher – which (as well as looking like something straight out of the 90s, when tech wasn’t worth a jot if it wasn’t at least partially see-through) also heralds the introduction of new eco-friendly controller packaging.

Of course, a new Xbox controller reveal wouldn’t be the same without at least some attempt to sex up what’s very much just more of the same in a different colour, and the Sky Cipher Special Edition – with its metallic innards visible through blue plastic – is described as “exuding an aura of sophistication and futuristic appeal.”

It also sports sky blue metallic triggers, a matching D-pad circled by a ring of dark blue, a set of “two-tone” thumbsticks – sky blue at the base, dark blue near the top – and sky blue rubberized grips on the rear. Battery life should last around 40 hours, it’s got the usual 3.5mm audio jack, and works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Cloud Gaming devices.

Microsoft’s Sky Cipher Special Edition is also the first Xbox controller to ship with the company’s updated controller packaging, which is being introduced as part of its “commitment to reducing product carbon footprint.” Single-use plastics have been removed, the paper manual has been replaced with a QR code linking to a digital quick start guide, and the whole thing is now 22 percent smaller and 21 percent lighter as a result. Just think how much weight and space Microsoft could save if it made the digital controller too!

If you’ve always dreamed of being able to stare at the innards of your Xbox controller while it vibrates all the time in your hand, the Sky Cipher Special Edition will be Available from 13th August and costs £64.99/$69.99 USD.