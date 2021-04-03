In October of last year, reports emerged that the division of Xbox from Microsoft gave money to players in Mexico.

They were various monetary amounts, but it seems that it was never generalized. However, there were no shortage of those who were attentive to see if something touched them, which never happened.

Well, it seems that again there is a similar opportunity, and that reveals comments on social networks.

It seems that Xbox is still very generous with the players

This new campaign is related to the offers of the spring season. But whether someone receives money seems to be completely random.

There is no clear pattern, and this digital cash reaches the hands of those who have accounts both in Xbox Game Pass What Xbox LIVE Gold. It is clear that the same thing that was seen last fall is being repeated. Now, how much money are we talking about?

Xbox is giving away money to its most loyal fans in Mexico

As revealed, the amounts range from $ 100 to $ 210 pesos as far as Mexico is concerned. It seems that the situation is repeated in other Latin American countries, or beyond.

Now, how is it possible to find out if an award has been received from Microsoft? As simple as checking the messages that appear directly in the account, or by e-mail. So if by chance none have reached you, then you did not run with good luck.

Check your account, to see if there is money or a message

From what some players report, this money, which may be available in the form of a code or direct balance, has expiration. In the first case, it must be spent before April 30, and in the second, about 90 days.

It is necessary to invest it in games or content for these in the family systems. Xbox. Taking into account what is available in these systems, it is quite easy to spend this gift, and it is something that depends on each player.

Taking into account the antecedents, it is to be imagined that in the future we will see something similar from Microsoft. These types of initiatives certainly attract the attention of most gamers.

They are reminiscent of the promotions that some stores do, both those that sell products online and those that are physically established. Only this time it is exclusive to those who have Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

