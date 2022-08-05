Xbox announced a controller Xbox that sings. No, it’s not a joke, but the simple truth: there is now a series of custom Xbox controllers based on the song “Bad Decisions” by Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg.

Xbox described it as the first ever Xbox controller that sings, which seems like a genuinely true statement as it’s an unusual decision to make. And he’s giving away 30 to promote the new song.

How to enter the sweepstakes seems relatively simple. Anyone 18 or older simply needs to follow Xbox’s official Twitter account and retweet the promotional tweet, embedded below, with the hashtag “#BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes” for a chance to win. As previously stated, 30 lucky winners will receive one of the custom Xbox controllers to celebrate the release of the song and music video “Bad Decisions”.

This controller is music to our ears and @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit and @SnoopDogg 🎶 Follow @Xbox and RT with #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this collectible Xbox controller. Ages 18+. Ends 08/25/22. Rules: https://t.co/a9FgZjHABu pic.twitter.com/NBV8PeYK8Q – Xbox⁷ (@Xbox) August 5, 2022



The competition will end on August 26th at 3:00 am Italian time.

