He also said that Microsoft has a great lineup for both Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 and is ready to offer another fantastic presentation next year .

Matt Booty (President of Xbox Game Content and Studios) was a guest on the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast and took the opportunity to say that the teams are finally meeting the pace of publication expected.

Booty’s words on Xbox games

Booty stated, speaking of theXbox Games Showcase: “It was the first opportunity for all of our studios to come together at one time. What we accomplished and the excitement about the number of games we were able to show is also a consequence of the fact that this is the first time our teams were able to come together.”

Matt Booty

“We’re also starting to hit the publishing pace we’ve always aspired to – this is it for real our commitment to the players, provide a much steadier cadence of games with a more predictable pace. We started seriously building our Xbox Studios portfolio in 2018, then we had the wonderful acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda, and last fall we brought Activision/Blizzard/King on board. But it took some time to bring all this up to speed. I feel like this is the beginning of our journey.”

“One of the things that encourages me is that I’m looking forward to next year, when we’ll be able to offer a great lineup and a space to showcase our products, next June. We have a pretty extensive program throughout the fall and spring, and we certainly want to make sure that every game has space and an opportunity to shine. […] The other thing is we really want to make sure that when we declare a date we will be able to respect it“.

Before next year, Xbox will be at Gamescom 2024: Microsoft confirms its presence and announces some of the games available.