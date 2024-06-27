Microsoft has announced a collaboration with Amazon which will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in over 25 countries to play directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices of course using cloud gaming. This is another step towards reaching every possible screen, to increase the user base of the platform, as per Xbox philosophy of recent years.

Here are the details

So, the Xbox app will be available soon on Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) (€59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) (€49.99)This is a new feature dedicated to those who are new to the world of console gaming or those looking for a different way to play than the mobile standards.

Xbox increasingly accessible

In fact it is also a very cheap option to access hundreds of titles, given that all you need to start playing is a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. In short, with around €100 you have guaranteed access to a huge catalogue.

In the official press release, Microsoft recalled some of the games available on Game Pass, such as Starfield and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, as well as the Fallout series, thanks to the recent success of the TV series, produced by Amazon’s Prime Video. It is also said that the Xbox app is designed to offer a smooth and trouble-free experience and how it works is explained: