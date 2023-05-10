The editorial that emerged yesterday on Windows Central regarding the alleged general bankruptcy of Xbox Cloud Gamingor at least his results below expectations which would also cast various shadows on its future. The question starts from the data provided by Microsoft itself to the CMA, within the long investigation on theacquisition of Activision Blizzard, and this already tells us that they are placed in a particular light, as we have seen several times in the past, to try not to bring out the possible obvious advantages of the company within the videogame market. In short, the data are probably real and concrete, but the perspective in which they are placed could have to do with a lot of tactics on the part of Microsoft so as not to negatively influence the decision of the CMA, which in any case – as we have seen – decided to block the operation precisely because of the potential monopoly risk that would arise in this sector.

For this reason, Microsoft’s claims should always be calibrated in this period, as well as it should be weigh well the words spoken by Phil Spencer during the recent interview with Kinda Funny, which have led to almost delusional interpretations from what we have been able to read online. However, there is no doubt that the cloud gaming numbers speak of a market that is still very limited in terms of size and number of users, so much so as to make it difficult to think of its total explosion within a few years, although the technological evolution probably lead in that direction. In this perspective, we can say that the CMA’s decision is somewhat devoid of logical basis, because it focuses on a completely hypothetical construct – that is, an enormous growth in the cloud market – which at the moment seems decidedly denied by current data and possible prospects sensibly on developments based on today’s situation.

This is also why it is possible that the so bleak outlook on cloud gaming from Microsoft is a sort of tactics to try to dismantle the CMA theory, which totally relies on the success of this form of video game use to justify its block on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Considering how much the Redmond company has invested in its Azure infrastructure and in the cloud in general, it is difficult to think, in any case, that it intends to withdraw from this market, however there are precedents in this sense: the closure of Google Stadia, for example, it was difficult to predict considering the technological support on which the company could count and the initial investment made to launch the service.

As far as cloud gaming on mobile platforms is concerned, there is an element that actually leads us to doubt an enormous growth rate for the near future: the great technological evolution that devices are going through will tend to make it easier and easier to play to native versions of even complex titles in the future. Between these and the use in the cloud, a player will always tend to avoid the latter, therefore it is really difficult to predict with certainty that cloud gaming is destined to reach huge user bases within a few years, also considering how the speed of evolution of the infrastructures that provide internet connection is probably less than that of the technological evolution of smartphones and tablets. In short, Microsoft’s doubts should probably be weighed well in view of their wanting to keep a low profile, but the visions of the future of the CMA, on which they have focused all the theory that led to the blocking of the Activision acquisition, seem at least as much dubious.