Xbox and Major Nelson meet 20 years together in 2021. And according to him, Xbox is at its best in 2021. Within the entire history of the brand, the way this generation has started, the amount of studies it is in charge of and all the bright future that can be glimpsed, all this together are part of the reasons why Major Nelson see in this Xbox period a golden age. Xbox 360 was certainly one of the best generation Microsoft has ever had. All in all, this console launch was the best the brand has seen in its history.

Larry Hyrb, the real name of Major Nelson, currently works as the director of programming for Xbox Live (he originally joined the Xbox team in 2001). He said that for sure Xbox is at its best in 2021, and that certainly the most exciting thing is the immediate and long-term future that Xbox has. And he’s not the only one who has said this, too Aaron Greenberg has said that big surprises await us.

Major Nelson (Larry Hyrb) is the director of Xbox Live. Yesterday he celebrated 20 years of work for Microsoft, publishing an extensive summary of his history and learnings with the company, in addition to previewing some details on the future of Xbox. Hyrb notes that being a part of Xbox has always been everything he could wish for and is the best he has ever had the honor of being a part of. These statements, in addition to showing the appreciation he has for the company he works for, give us a glimpse that Xbox’s plans for 2021 will be full of great surprises.

“When I think back to the last twenty years (which went by so fast!), I have to say this: this version of the company is the best I have ever seen. Is incredible. Last month, in my conversation with Phil Spencer, he talked about where we are going in the next few years. I know a few details about some of these projects and, well, I’m very excited about the future of Xbox.

We will still have to wait for them to tell us the surprises they have in store for us with which we will be sure that Xbox is at its best in 2021, and that will surely include some studio purchases, new games we don’t know about yet, and who knows what else.