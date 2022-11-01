Phil Spencer states that Microsoft is considering the future of Xbox in console terms and is using feedback from developers like Hideo Kojima to help shape it.

Through an interview with the YoouTube Same Brain podcast and channel, Spencer said Microsoft is already working on new hardware and talking to developers to figure out what they want from new hardware. Regarding working with developers at the newly acquired Xbox studios, Spencer said: “They are giving a lot of feedback as we are looking right now at future things of the platform and what we could do and get those creators to tell us what they wish they could do“.

“Since we have ideas about things we might want to try next and how to incorporate them into the hardware and service work we are doing, we test it with our first party teams, and start by asking them what they plan to do next.“.

Spencer also spoke specifically about the collaboration with Hideo Kojima, who is working with Xbox on his mysterious game. “I recently went to Japan and was spending time with Kojima-san and talking to him about the game he is building with us“Spencer said,” andd it’s really cool to hear him say: ‘Here are the things I want to do in this game’, and our engineers are literally there listening, trying to make sure our platform makes these things possible.“.