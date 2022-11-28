According to a report by Reuters, Microsoft Xbox should offer some soon concessions to EU regulators in an effort to encourage the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to the sources of Reuters, Microsoft’s offers would mainly consist of a 10-year licensing deal with PlayStation maker Sony. In this regard, Microsoft recently said that it has offered Sony a deal that provides for the permanence of the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for a decade.

“Sony, as the industry leader, is concerned about Call of Duty, but we have said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters. “We want people to have more access to games, not less.”

Phil Spencer

Recall that in November the European Commission has officially launched a thorough investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“The Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition could reduce competition in the markets for the distribution of console and personal computer (‘PC’) video games and PC operating systems,” it said at the time.

The EU’s competition watchdog will have to rule on the deal by 11 April 2023.