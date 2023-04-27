













The controllers in question were created in collaboration with the Xbox Design Lab. Each of these controllers is designed with characters from redfall. Four of the designs represent each of the characters that we can use in this adventure. The fifth design is inspired by the vampires that we will face.

Like all Xbox Design Lab controllers, you can customize the d-pad, buttons, bumpers, triggers and the back. You can also choose to add an engraving at the bottom or put metal triggers on it. Plus you could add rubber mounts to the sides or back.

If you’re interested in any of the Redfall controls, you can already find them on the Xbox Design Lab page. We just have to make the warning that this service is not available in Mexico. So you might want to take a trip to the US or ask a friend or family member to meet you. Which design did you like the most?

What is Redfall?

redfall is a new video game from Arkane Studios, responsible for titles like Dishonored and deathloop. This time he will give us control of one of four characters found in the eponymous town, which was infested with vampires and their slaves.

Source: Arkane Studios

The experience can be enjoyed with three friends online or individually. However, multiplayer seems like the ideal way to enjoy it. Since players can cooperate with the unique abilities of each character to give themselves an advantage on the battlefield. This title launches on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. Will they buy it?

