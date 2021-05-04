Generally, companies carry out internal analysis, but it is still interesting to be able to access the Xbox internal analysis of The Last of Us Part 2. Well, most of the time they are never seen by people outside the companies that make them. However, the ongoing legal fight between Apple and Epic has been bringing a lot to light, with the last juicy piece of information referring to an internal Xbox analysis of The Last of Us Part 2, which was leaked along with a piece of information. internal.
In general, the analysis is very positive. The Last of Us Part 2 is described as the kind of experience that the Narrative games should aspire to achieve with their character dialogue, presentation and voice acting »However, this is not a completely enthusiastic review. The team had serious criticism of the match in The Last of Us Part 2.
Xbox internal analysis of The Last of Us Part 2
According to Xbox’s internal analysis of The Last of Us Part 2 that was posted on Rest the Xbox team is of the opinion that Naughty Dog still can’t do decent gun combat in any of their games, and this one is no exception. However, while this aspect is seen as a limitation, they also believe that it fits the theme of the game and pushes the player to use stealth. While this review may be the center of attention, the overall opinion is quite positive.
The game sensation of Xbox’s internal review of The Last of Us Part 2 is incredibly personal and it works very well at the narrative level. The conclusion of this analysis is that not all teams have the talent or the money to produce a game like TLOU2 achieving that level of connection with the player.
