For quite some time there has been talk of certain experiments with nintendo switch that can be considered strange, and that is because Xbox has been interested on a couple of occasions in wanting to add some of its games and especially the service of Game Pass on the console. This is clearly far from reality, but it seems that those of Redmond They insist on that idea that would surely not be attractive to the company. Japan.

Recently, the financial director of Xbox, Tim Stuart, has commented that they are interested in bringing the services and games to other sites other than their consoles, and they directly indicated that someone they have their sights set on is the hybrid console of Nintendo. These comments were made during the Wells Fargo TMT Summitwhere interesting topics around the video game business were addressed, with a proposal to expand to more audiences.

Here what was mentioned by Stuart:

It’s a small change in strategy. We’re not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our proprietary experiences and subscription services to every screen that can play. That means smart TVs, mobile devices, that means what we would have considered competitors in the past, like PlayStation and Nintendo.

It is worth mentioning that in this dialogue there was also talk of PlayStationtaking them into consideration at the time so that the service Game Passand for obvious reasons accepting had no place, given that in the consoles of sony The aim is to get people to buy the titles at full price. And with a cheaper service such as Xboxpeople will pay a month to play and finish the game, that at a tiny fraction of what they really cost.

At this time there is no confirmation that the Game Pass I arrived at switchbut the incorporation of Call of Duty to Switch 2 It could be an indirect step.

Via: Nintendo Everthing

Editor’s note: Definitely bringing Game Pass to Switch would not be the best idea, unless it carries with it pure Xbox games that cannot be released any other way. So if they don’t offer titles that share with the Switch, there may be a chance.