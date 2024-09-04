One of the most talked about news of recent days is that Black Myth: Wukong indefinitely delayed its Xbox version. This was supposedly due to a bug they found while working on the console. Now Microsoft has come out to defend itself against the accusations.

An Xbox representative spoke to Forbes and confirmed that A version of Black Myth: Wukong is still on the way for its console. However, they also took the opportunity to assure that the delay ‘It’s not due to console limitations.‘.

According to Game Science, developers of the game. The error in question is known as ‘memory leak’ which causes a drop in performance that makes it practically unplayable..Until they find a way to fix this, they won’t be able to release it on Series X/S.

Source: Game Science

We recommend: Black Myth: Wukong modded so you can now play as Son Goku

However, this statement from Xbox once again calls into question the veracity of what the developers said. Black Myth: Wukong. Of course there is also the rumor that There is a secret exclusivity agreement between its creators and PlayStation to make it a temporary PS5 exclusive.

What do the Black Myth: Wukong and PlayStation rumors say?

Some industry insiders began reporting that Black Myth: Wukong actually has no problems developing on Xbox. Rather, the indefinite delay of this version would be due to a secret temporary exclusivity agreement between Game Science and PlayStation.

However, this has already caused a debate on social networks between different insiders and created two sides. On the one hand, those who talk about this exclusivity and on the other, those whoSome say PlayStation simply helped speed up the process of bringing it to its consoles.

It is worth noting that in its recent statement, Xbox also alluded to this rumor. Since they said they ‘could not comment on developer contracts with other platforms’ Could it be that they already knew about this alleged contract? What do you think?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.