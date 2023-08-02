Microsoft is currently rolling out a new “highly requested” feature for select Xbox Insiders that’ll let them stream their console gameplay directly to Discord, with the capability said to be launching for all Xbox One and Series X/S users “soon”.

Judging by Microsoft’s post announcing the new featuregetting things working is a pretty straight forward process, piggybacking off the streamlined Discord chat functionality – which replaced the previous mobile device faff – introduced to Xbox last October.

All users need to do in order to stream to Discord is press the Xbox button on their controller to access the guide, head to ‘Parties & chats’, then select ‘Discord’ from there.

After that, it’s simply a case of choosing a preferred Discord server, picking a voice channel, and then initiating streaming by selecting ‘Stream your game’.

Initially, Xbox’s new Discord streaming functionality will only be available to Xbox Insiders within the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings, with Microsoft saying it’s “excited to hear [Insider] feedback” ahead of the feature’s general release. And as for when we can expect it to roll out for everyone, Microsoft is currently only saying “soon”.