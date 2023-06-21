According to a developer from indie team Vertigo Gaming Inc, chunigans on the ResetEra forum, the Game Pass caused a leak platform independent developers Xboxes and the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, if it goes through, would only make the situation worse.

Basically the Game Pass is great for a developer if his game is admitted to the service, but for those who stay out he ended up desertify sales on Xbox, so much so that many have decided to leave.

Let’s read the words of the developer:

“You may be noticing that more and more indie developers are skipping Xbox completely. The reason is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to sell games on the platform. So the only drive to make an Xbox port is to get a Game Pass deal.

Being allowed on the Game Pass is really difficult. I have currently been trying for over a year and a half. Sometimes you are lucky and you get it right away. But most developers are fighting each other for a piece of the ever-shrinking pie.

Now, being Xbox only it’s easy to focus and launch on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Of course there are others subscription services, some of which we have been a part of, and they are excellent. And I know when you’re on Game Pass it’s a clear win because it rarely hurts sales on the other platforms.

So, what’s the difference between PlayStation’s PlayStation Plus and Xbox’s Game Pass? Game pass is very aggressive and gives you AAA titles at launch, something that no other service can offer you with the same consistency. At some point on that platform it makes less and less sense to buy games than to subscribe. And it’s at that point that sales can no longer live in harmony with the service and you find yourself not only wanting a Game Pass deal, but you need one to survive.

Maybe it’s contradictory to want the Game Pass to exist, but not be too successful. I do not know. But Microsoft acquiring a big company (Activision Blizzard Ed) and putting all of their titles in Game Pass will only make it harder to survive in there.”