Microsoft will hold an Xbox indie game showcase event on 26th March.

The showcase will be hosted on Twitch at 4pm UK time, Microsoft said, and feature over 100 games.

Expect brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, and Dear Villagers.

Microsoft said it will also debut new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games, including STALKER 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and more.

And expect announcements about indie games coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft said.