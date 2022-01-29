A Reddit user, u / eclipsismehas taken care to give a precise form to the dimensions that have now reached the studios they are headed by Microsoftand he did so using numerical data, sorting them in a pie chart that takes into account the total number of employees of each individual development studio.

What is surprising is not so much the number of studies itself (which we know well had already reached high numbers even after his acquisition of the group Zenimax), as well as the size of the “newcomers”: the only one Kingfrom which comes the hugely popular Candy Crushrivals the size of employees in number of employees Xbox Game Studios “original”, and the only one Blizzard it can comfortably outshine both them and the Zenimax group put together ..

The whole group Activision-Blizzard-King it takes up almost three-quarters of the graph: a dimension that can make us understand even better the proportions of Microsoft’s gigantic purchase and all that goes with it.

Of course, the acquisition of the titanic group indicated in blue will only be finalized in 2023, and so far the only certainty in terms of exclusivity is that at least Call of Duty will remain multi-platform, but for the moment, Phil Spencer’s assurances are limited to this. .

