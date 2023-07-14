Xbox today launched a new voice reporting feature to combat toxicity in voice chats within online games. The function, available for now for Xbox Insiderswill allow players to capture a 60-second video clip of in-game voice chat and send it to the Security Team at Xbox for your review.

The security team will then evaluate the user’s report to determine if a policy violation has occurred, and an updated notification feature will detail the report’s outcome and rationale to the player who submitted the report. Xbox follow the “capture now, report later” scenario. Players will be able to initiate a report while in-game, capturing images and submitting a report with minimal game interruption.

Clips will remain on the player’s console for 24 hours, giving them flexibility to submit a report at the right time. Xbox will also send a reminder for any clips captured but not yet reported, while clips not reported within 24 hours will be automatically deleted.

The voice report function will be implemented first for the Xbox Insiders for a trial period, before being available in the English-speaking markets: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Other languages ​​are being explored.

This addition means that the player reporting system of Xbox now encompasses text, images, video, and voice. The company calls on players to join in, be active allies, and report any instances of toxicity online.

Via: Eurogamer

note of editor: Could it be that now we will be able to take a step forward with this? If the reviews are done by bots, there will be problems.