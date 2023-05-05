After the announcement, finally comes the detail Hyperkin controllers built with the same features as the old controller Xbox 360 but compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PCin fact as a peripheral dedicated to the new consoles but with a “vintage” look.

Announced last November, the “Xenon” controller is not an official Microsoft peripheral but precisely incorporates the features and characteristics of the old Xbox 360 controller, considered by many to be one of the best controllers ever released in the history of consoles, and in some cases still used by some users, especially on PC.

The Xbox 360 model controller is available for pre-order today on Hyperkin sitebut the problem is that the official store in question does not ship outside the USAtherefore the initiative seems to be inaccessible, for the moment, in our parts.

We will have to wait for the possible appearance of the controllers on the market within other channels: for the moment, Xenon is available in 4 colourways: white, black, red and pink, with the typical layout of the keys of the Xbox 360 era, the same colors as these and some changes that mainly concern the three function keys taken directly from the Xbox Series X|S, arranged around the Xbox key central.

The price, in the USA, is 49 dollars. This is the second initiative on this style, after the one that relaunched the even older and more iconic “Duke” dating back to the first Xbox, which recently returned to the market for Xbox Series X|S.