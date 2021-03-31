Xbox bet a large amount of resources on Game pass, the subscription service that allows you to access a vast library of games.

Although this platform appears to be a success in the West, in Japan It took him a bit to position himself, so they implemented a peculiar strategy.

Taking advantage of the phenomenon of Vtubers, Xbox started promoting Game pass, and the strategy seems to be paying off, at least in terms of publicity around the world.

According to Windows Central, two popular Japanese Vtubers suddenly began to include full episodes dedicated to the Xbox subscription service.

Himemori Luna and Shishiro Botan, who easily have more than a million followers, talked about Game Pass and even integration with xCloud, which looks very suspicious.

Xbox has not revealed if it went to the Vtubers as a way to promote the service, but when entering their videos it is possible to see a legend where it is clarified that they include promotional content.

We also recommend: The ship stuck in the Suez Canal already has game, but needs to be updated

It should be noted that Xbox is still looking for a way to conquer the public in Japan, where PlayStation and Nintendo continue to dominate the market preferences in terms of consoles.

Xbox Game Pass and xCloud are the main target

What is striking is that this campaign does not seem to be intended to promote the Series X / S but only the aforementioned services.

They most likely think that positioning this library of games will attract the attention of the Japanese public, but we will see if this strategy manages to pay off.

We recommend you:

God of War director confesses that Assassin’s Creed never ends

Resident Evil and other classics would be lost forever with the closure of the PlayStation Store

Source.



