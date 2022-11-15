The rules of online coexistence on the different online platforms must comply with certain behaviors, since some users tend to be rude or attack more players. and precisely Xbox has announced not long ago how many users were banned from their account, because they did not comply with community laws.

The data was included in the ‘Xbox Transparency Report’ company’s inaugural announcement, which was published on Monday to highlight the steps the platform owner is taking to moderate content and create a safer environment for players. According to Microsofttook a total of 7.126 million enforcement actions between January 1 and June 30, 2022.

Bans accounted for 4.5 million (63%) of all executions, content removal incidents totaled 196,000 (3%), and both account suspension and content removal incidents totaled 2.43 million (34%). ).

Microsoft mentioned that deceptive or inauthentic accounts were responsible for 4.33 million apps, ahead of adult sexual content (199,000), fraud (87,000), harassment or bullying (54,000), profanity ( 46,000), phishing (26,000) and “others” (23,000). It also includes lower volume areas such as hacking, account manipulation, drugs, vulgar content, hate speech, spam, and advertising.

This answered Microsoft Regarding the report:

With this inaugural Xbox Transparency Report, our goal is to share with you more about the wide range of actions the Xbox team is taking to moderate content on our platform and create safer experiences. As an essential part of our growth, we expect this report to evolve over time as we learn, iterate, incorporate feedback, and make improvements. Our proactive moderation, 9x more than the same period last year, allows us to catch negative content and behavior before it reaches players. We continue to invest in and improve our technology so that players can have safe, positive and engaging experiences.

For now what Microsoft has pending, is the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

via: VGC

Editor’s note: Much data regarding this company has emerged in recent days, that could mean that things could be nothing to change. Could it be that the big purchase deal is almost done? Well, let’s see if they reveal it soon.