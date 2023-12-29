Xbox published a video summary containing yours best moments of 2023which show the brand's frenetic activity, including new game launches, billion-dollar acquisitions and excellent events.
In fact, the year that is about to end was very important for Xbox, because it was the year in which more than any other we began to see the beneficial effects of managing Phil Spencer.
Let's read the summary of the video, which reports all the events listed and their running time:
- 0:00 Introduction
- 0:15 Developer Direct and launch of Hi-Fi RUSH
- 0:36 Minecraft Legends
- 0:54 Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition
- 1:25 Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct
- 1:58 gamescom 2023
- 2:23 Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- 2:45 Ten years of ID@Xbox
- 3:20 Xbox Series S | 1TB Carbon Black
- 3:39 Starfield
- 4:12 Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Headset
- 4:38 Forza Motorsport
- 4:59 Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King
- 5:21 Las Vegas Sphere Xbox Takeover
- 5:45 Special Olympics Gaming for inclusion
- 6.25 Fortnite
As you can see, the year for the Redmond house was dotted with memorable moments, which made the period just passed important. We'll see if it replicates in 2024, where titles such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed are expected.
