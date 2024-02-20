These days have been quite complicated for Xbox, given that at the beginning of the year it was revealed that they were going to be laying off almost 2,000 people within their staff, and that was followed by rumors that they would be becoming a third party, which in the end It didn't happen much to the relief of the fans. Something that also caught attention is that there was talk that they wanted to release more physical media, since now everyone consumes digital media, but that would have been interpreted as wanting to eliminate it and no longer release discs for their consoles.

The subject began to be talked about more when it was discovered that there is a cylinder-shaped all-digital console in the plans, and obviously with that in mind, it has been asked Phil Spencer what is going to happen, and whether they will still try to support physical media. The response has been direct but effective, since the leader says that there will be no problem with continuing to release discs, but they will always follow the consumer's path, and that is precisely acquiring the games through a download.

Here what was mentioned:

We support physical media, but we don't have the need to push it disproportionately to customer demand. We ship games physically and digitally, and we really just follow what customers do. And I think our job running Xbox is to deliver on the things that most customers want. And right now, most of our customers buy games digitally. Game consoles have become the latest consumer electronic device to have a disc. And this is a real problem, simply in terms of the number of manufacturers that are actually making units and the cost associated with them. But I will say that our strategy is not dependent on people going fully digital. And getting rid of the physical is not something strategic for us.

With that in mind, fans can rest assured that at least for another generation they will be able to consume Blu Ray discs for games, even if in this case they are simple keys, since the game is completely downloaded to the console in order to be able to play. play. PlayStation 5 is not exempt from the same, since there are more and more games that have no information on the disk and the rest is downloaded from the Internet, the clearest example can be attributed to the saga of Call of Duty.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: For now the physical media is safe, but I sense that all this could die after the next generation, since even on Nintendo Switch many audiences prefer to consume digital titles. And the more money a company can save, the more they won't feel any remorse about eliminating some things.