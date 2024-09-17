The newspaper published on its YouTube channel a short economic analysis of Microsoft’s gaming side, comparing the sales results of Xbox and PlayStation consoles over the various generations. There, it indicated that the Xbox Series X | S would have sold 28.3 million units (data valid until June 2024, from Aldora Intelligence).

How many Xbox Series X | S did they sell? We don’t have official data since Microsoft has stopped indicating them, but there are always estimates, such as the most recent one shared by Wall Street Journal .

PlayStation and Xbox Generation Data

The comparison with Sony It’s clearly not a positive thing for Microsoft. In the PS3 and Xbox 360 generations, the two companies almost broke even (87.4 million for Sony versus 84.9 million for Xbox), but since the PS4 and Xbox One generations, the ratio has become one to two, and the same is happening with the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

PS5 has sold 61.7 million units (official data), already clearly surpassing its rival. The Wall Street Journal says that Microsoft has lost the “console war” but that it is changing its approach to gaming with its Game Pass service, which aims to access an audience that goes beyond the console, especially with the cloud.

The report is optimistic, despite highlighting the data on the poor use of cloud services (in general, not just Microsoft, we are talking about less than 6% of gamers worldwide, according to the most recent data).

Xbox and PlayStation sales data

The analysis of the header is designed for an audience not specialized in video games and doesn’t go into much depth, repeating things that we all know well. The Xbox sales estimates are a more interesting fact, though not official.

In any case, Microsoft reiterates that it will continue to invest in Xbox consoles, despite the collapse in sales.