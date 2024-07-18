L’Ultimate Game Sale 2024 of Xbox has begun, with a series of massive discounts which include over 1300 titles from the Xbox Store catalogue, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC gameswith very recent titles and even classics on offer.

Discounts reach 90% in some cases, and are valid until July 31, 2024so there are about two weeks to take advantage of this interesting initiative which, on an annual basis, leads Xbox users to inevitably weigh down the backlog with further purchases that are impossible to avoid.

This is a really huge list of games, so we refer you to the Xbox official website Store to view the complete list, or at the convenience TrueAchievement summary chart to get an even simpler view of the situation.