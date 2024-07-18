L’Ultimate Game Sale 2024 of Xbox has begun, with a series of massive discounts which include over 1300 titles from the Xbox Store catalogue, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC gameswith very recent titles and even classics on offer.
Discounts reach 90% in some cases, and are valid until July 31, 2024so there are about two weeks to take advantage of this interesting initiative which, on an annual basis, leads Xbox users to inevitably weigh down the backlog with further purchases that are impossible to avoid.
This is a really huge list of games, so we refer you to the Xbox official website Store to view the complete list, or at the convenience TrueAchievement summary chart to get an even simpler view of the situation.
A small selection
Below we will perhaps limit ourselves to recommend some of the titles most prominent in this wave of Xbox discounts, both for the visibility of the games involved and for the particularly advantageous offer present these days.
It should be noted that this is obviously a very partial list, but these are some of the games to consider:
- EA Sports FC 24 – €15.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – €34.99
- Street Fighter 6 – €31.49
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – €23.99
- Forza Horizon 5 – €34.99
- Forza Horizon 4 – €12.99
- Tekken 8 – €47.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – €19.79
- Elden Ring – 41,99€
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – €9.99
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – €39.99
- Fallout 4 – €7.99
- Palworld – €22.49
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – €35.99
- Hogwarts Legacy – €29.99
- Resident Evil 4 – €29.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – €25.49
- Alan Wake 2 – €38.99
- AI: The Somnium Files – €7.99
- Alan Wake Remastered – €9.89
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection – €26.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins + Odyssey + Valhalla – €37.99
- Control – €7.49
- Dead Space – €27.99
- Deathloop – 13,99€
- Diablo 2 Resurrected – €13.19
It’s a bit difficult to summarize given the amount of games on sale, so we refer you to the links above, also remembering that there are also many Xbox 360 games that continue to be on sale due to the upcoming definitive closure of the dedicated store, which will take place at the end of July.
