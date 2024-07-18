Following the ten-year agreement between Microsoft and NVIDIA, the latter’s cloud gaming service is effectively integrated into Xbox Storewith the ability to launch NVIDIA GeForce Now directly from the official game pages supported on the digital store.
By browsing Xbox.com and accessing the individual game pages from there, we can then launch them in cloud gaming through NVIDIA GeForce Now in a more direct manner, with the possibility of choosing between two services once we press the “play in the cloud“: either the standard Xbox Cloud Gaming service or NVIDIA’s competing service.
As reported in the post on Xbox X, visible below, by accessing the pages of the games supported by both services we see the screen displayed when you click on the “play in the cloud” button.
Two possibilities offered
Selecting GeForce Now takes you directly to the corresponding service page, where you can play the title in question online.
This move further tightens the relationship between Microsoft Xbox and NVIDIA, considering that we’ve already seen Game Pass games land on the company’s cloud gaming service, increasing the integration between the two systems that until recently were rivals.
It is one of the results of the10-year partnership agreement that Microsoft signed with NVIDIA in the period preceding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and which could represent a significant advantage for users too, considering the quality of GeForce Now in terms of video game streaming.
