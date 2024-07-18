Following the ten-year agreement between Microsoft and NVIDIA, the latter’s cloud gaming service is effectively integrated into Xbox Storewith the ability to launch NVIDIA GeForce Now directly from the official game pages supported on the digital store.

By browsing Xbox.com and accessing the individual game pages from there, we can then launch them in cloud gaming through NVIDIA GeForce Now in a more direct manner, with the possibility of choosing between two services once we press the “play in the cloud“: either the standard Xbox Cloud Gaming service or NVIDIA’s competing service.

As reported in the post on Xbox X, visible below, by accessing the pages of the games supported by both services we see the screen displayed when you click on the “play in the cloud” button.