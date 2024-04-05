













If you have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can enjoy free video games on your console. That's thanks to the Free Play Days initiative, which takes place between April 4 and 7, 2024.

The video games that will be available are those of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, The Elder Scrolls Online and LEGO 2k Drive. All of these titles offer hours and hours of entertainment to players.

In the case of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III What will be available on Xbox Free Games Days is its multiplayer mode and Zombies, which are the most popular in this title.

We recommend: Hellblade II will only run at 30 FPS on both Xbox Series X and Series S.

That will be until 10:00 am PDT on April 7, 12:00 pm according to central Mexico time. With respect to The Elder Scrolls Online It will be fully playable and, in fact, enjoyable for longer. That will be until 10:00 am ET on April 9.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

The Elder Scrolls Online can be played until 8:00 am based on Mexico City time on Xbox Free Games Days. What about LEGO 2k Drive?

In your case, the period that we mentioned before from April 4 to 7 applies, and that will be until 11:59 pm PDT (1:59 am in central Mexico).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III is the newest installment in the successful First Person Shooters series and there is always someone to play with.

happy #FreePlayDays! This week, we've got something for everyone; Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (Multiplayer/Zombies Only), The Elder Scrolls Online and LEGO 2k Drive. Details here:https://t.co/NBXnlc4AFF — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 4, 2024

As to The Elder Scrolls Onlineis an MMORPG inspired by the rich legacy of the series The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda Softworks, and has a player base of over 22 million.

And regarding LEGO 2k Drive is an open-world racing game based on the LEGO franchise.

Fountain: Activision.

It should be noted that Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and The Elder Scrolls Online are on Xbox Free Play Days for everyone. But LEGO 2k Drive only for those who have Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate.

