Today Microsoft announced the cuts of approximately 1,900 jobs in the gaming division. In addition to these, some departments of the company were also closed, including those that dealt with physical editions of the Xbox games and relationships with shops.

This was underlined by journalist Jez Corden, who drew quite obvious conclusions, also considering Xbox's moves in recent years. This is a very important cut because it makes it clear how Xbox intends to become a digital-only publisher in the future, perhaps delegating the printing and distribution of the few physical copies of its games to other entities. Which doesn't mean it will abandon the retail market entirely, just that it will handle it differently, as a secondary outlet for games. After all, the entire industry is going in this direction, so there's little to be surprised about.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad also intervened under his post, underlining how some Xbox games have sold 80% of their copies in digital. Also considering the spread of Game Pass, it is clear that we are talking about a sector that is dying out for Xbox.