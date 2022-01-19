An element that has perhaps passed into the background and which has strangled most, is the presence of Candy Crush in the image published by Microsoft at the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, alongside Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Starcraft. Obviously it is not a coincidence.

King, under the tumultuous wing of Activision Blizzard, has produced titles for the mobile market of absolute success and Candy Crush is certainly among the most profitable. From a communication with investors, we know that King will be at the center of Microsoft Gaming’s new operations, bringing the Redmond house into the most thriving market in the world, not to mention the first steps of the metaverse. This is what the CEO of Microsoft reveals Satya Nadella:

“By stretching our horizon a bit, this transaction will make our approach to the consumer metaverse even stronger. This is because our vision of the metaverse is based on the intersection of global communities rooted in strong franchises. Much of this comes from the fact that the mobile sector is the largest category of games and is an area where we haven’t had a major presence so far. This transaction adds one of the most successful mobile publishers to Microsoft Gaming and I personally look forward to learning from King’s innovative teams.“.

The expansion to the mobile market is perhaps the only missing piece for Microsoft to complete its offer, even if with XCloud it has already moved in that direction. The Xbox label, therefore, will soon also be found on our smartphones and tablets.

Source: Gamingbolt.com