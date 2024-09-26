On the sidelines of his event today at Tokyo Game Show 2024, Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of at least four first-party Xbox games in 2025 which therefore appears extremely rich for the platform, after a 2024 which saw several prestigious releases, including many unreleased titles, remastered editions such as DOOM + DOOM II and remakes such as Age of Mythology: Retold.

Lots of Xbox games

In particular, the release of Avowed, South of Midnight, DOOM: The Dark Ages and Fablewhich would already be enough of them, considering that they are all new titles and not remastered editions of more or less old games.

However, there will also be something elseas suggested by the message, something else that was not better specified. After all, there are many games already announced in the pipeline, such as Clockwork Revolution by inXile, State of Decay 3 by Undead Labs or Gears of War: E-Day by The Coalition. Furthermore, it is clear that we will have a new Call of Duty from Activision and potentially much more, given the high number of Xbox Game Studios.

In short, 2025 promises to be another year full of Xbox gamessome of which will also be released on PS5 such as the new DOOM and the new Call of Duty. In any case, we imagine that to find out more we will have to wait for the holiday period to pass, the one in which current games are sold.