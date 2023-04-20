According to what was revealed by some documents from a process related to Microsoft, Xboxes would be in development a game that could take ten years to develop. The information was shared during the trial by an executive of the Redmond company.

The documents in question are of course mostly censored, so it is not possible to know in detail what we are talking about. All we can read is that “an upcoming game from the franchise of [censurato]which could take a decade to develop”.

The information was also shared by Stephen Totilo of Axios via Twitter, which also points out another detail. Microsoft emphasizes that it is very important for the company to release new AAA games on a regular basis. Failure in this respect has great consequences. At that point “May 2022” is mentioned and there is a long explanation completely redacted: this suggests that in this section it was explained what happened to AAA games that were delayed. Totilo hints that there may be information related to Redfall and Starfield.

But returning to these assumptions ten years of game development, it’s really a long time. To give you a point of comparison, Dead Island 2 has been in development (albeit irregularly and with various changes of hands and reshuffles of the project) for about nine years. However, this is a project that has experienced various difficulties.

Over the years i game development cycles they have become longer because the production values ​​have risen more and more. Even if new technologies help speed up production, on balance it takes time to make massive games, with lots of content and high quality.

At least, by now, Starfield’s date seems secure.