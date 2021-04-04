Microsoft’s Xbox has never had it easy in Japan. So it is not uncommon to see that Xbox has a New Strategy to Gain More Xbox Game Pass Presence in Japan. It’s clear that despite its longstanding brand skepticism, Japan is increasingly important to Microsoft. Games like Yakuza and Dragon Quest that weren’t available on Xbox finally made it to the platform. And they can not only be played on Xbox but also on Xbox Game Pass.

However, problems still persist, as series like Persona and Shin Megami Tensei still avoid Xbox, and Square-Enix and Sony are partnering to keep some of the Final Fantasy games on PlayStation platforms, including the future Final Fantasy XVI. This is the answer to the new strategy to gain more Xbox Game Pass presence in Japan, which includes Japanese Vtubers who have millions of followers.

Microsoft knows it has to invest in Japan and has been taking steps to gain more Xbox Game Pass presence in Japan by reaching the right audiences directly. In fact, already the Xbox Game Pass has begun to be present in the Japanese channels of Vtuber, starting with Moon and Botan. Both streamers have an audience of over a million subscribers. Vtubers users use apps like FaceRig on Steam to present themselves as anime-style characters.

The format is becoming increasingly popular on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms, as content creators take increasingly creative steps to stand out from a crowd. These associations seem to indicate a renewed interest in Japan by Microsoft, which recently acquired its first Japanese studio with the acquisition of Bethesda. Time will tell if with this they manage to have more presence of Xbox Game Pass in Japan.