Last weekend was quite a complicated one for users of Xbox. Over the last three days, several users from Europe and the United States have reported severe problems on their console servers, causing various games and services to be inaccessible to a large part of the public.

At the beginning of the weekend, several users began reporting that they were unable to access the Microsoft Store, purchase games, use Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even access their list of already downloaded titles. Those with physical games were not affected by this issue, but all those with a digital bookstore constantly suffered. Even services like YouTube and Netflix were not working as they should.

Although the official Xbox support account mentioned that this issue was quickly fixed, many users still faced an error screen that even prevented them from enjoying their single player games that do not have any online component. This was something that triggered a series of negative comments from players, who have complained about the DRM policies. This was what a user commented on it:

“Xbox glitches have made it clear that something needs to change with their DRM policy, games that are downloaded to my console need to have a window to go offline and play without registration. Hopefully we get some clarity and a fix to avoid this issue again.”

The Xbox outages have made it clear that something needs to change with their DRM policy, games that are downloaded to my console should have a window to be offline and playable without checking in Hopefully we get some clarity and a solution to avoid this issue again — Parris (@vicious696) May 7, 2022

Let us remember that Xbox was severely criticized for the use of DRM at the beginning of the Xbox One generation. Although this was an issue that was gradually left aside, this incident makes it clear that this policy is still in force, and its scope is capable of to affect an entire region of players. For now, it seems that the servers have returned to normalbut there are still a couple affected in specific areas, such as France and the United Kingdom.

In related topics, more details about the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase are revealed. Similarly, Xbox gives away several Star Wars Series S.

Editor’s note:

This is not the first time this has happened. Let’s not even just talk about Xbox anymore, server issues have caused serious inconveniences for gamers on multiple platforms over the past few years, proving that the digital future that many want is not perfect.

Via: Meter