Microsoft has one of the most ambitious proposals for the future known, having turned its Xbox brand into an entire ecosystem. Supported by subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, the brand is establishing itself as a successful platform. Again there is talk of growth, where during 2020 Xbox growth consolidates increasing revenue and users subscribed to services.

The conference that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered yesterday, has been the one that has produced figures such as the 18 million users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. But this is only an indication of why the growth of Xbox is consolidated. It represents an increase of 40% in the number of users who make use of Microsoft services.

On the balance sheet for the first quarter of 2021, Nadella has addressed investors in the conference financial meeting conducted online with Amy Hood, CFO. It has confirmed the growth of Xbox is consolidated by increasing revenue and users subscribed to services. The division has achieved a growth of 86%, driven by the arrival of new hardware, but above all, by subscription services, Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft Azure.

It has also been reported that there has been a growth in 51% in revenue collected from game sales, and there we find that the driver of this growth has been the arrival of new hardware, Xbox Series X / S, although we know that these have not been sold all that could have been if the supply had been greater. But it is difficult to carry out anything with the pandemic and it is not the only company affected by the lack of stock, being something that affects all sectors. Despite the reduced impact of the launch of new hardware, Xbox’s growth is consolidated by increasing revenue thanks to new users subscribed to services.

And the best sign is that these figures represent a “Growth in the high range of 20%”, as demand for the new consoles continues even with anticipated supply constraints. As we have said, the main driver of this growth is in subscription services, which have once again provided a significant economic boost. It has been a 40% increase, demonstrating the continued expansion of Xbox Game Pass. Obviously, an economic balance has not been made with respect to the investments made for this division, where the purchase of Bethesda continues to be one of the largest investments to be “recovered”.

But they assume that part of that growth belongs to that Bethesda effect, especially because of the games that have been added to the service from the Bethesda set of developers. Amy Hood has confirmed the trend with the following quotes from a conference that you can listen to through this link.

In gaming, we expect revenue growth of the order of 20%. We expect very strong demand following the launch of our next-generation Xbox Series X and S consoles, driving limited supply hardware revenue growth of approximately 40%. We also expect a negative impact on the gross margin of console sales this quarter,

as we invest against the increasing value of the shelf life. Xbox content and services revenue should grow in the low 20% range with strong engagement and continued momentum in Game Pass subscribers. As a reminder, our outlook does not include Zenimax, which we still expect to close in the second half of the fiscal year.

The situation seems promising, because the drop-drop arrival of the consoles can dose the investment and account for an expectation that remains high. The consoles barely last hours when stores are restocked, and that’s a good sign for the future of the Xbox division. A division that also has the reassurance of seeing that Xbox Game Pass has convinced and thanks to it the growth of Xbox is consolidated by increasing revenues.