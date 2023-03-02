Xboxes it is not new to competitions that allow, in a totally free way, to be able to win consoles and accessories made ad hoc for special occasions.

After the competition launched on the occasion of the release of Sonic 2 (where Xbox was giving away a dedicated console and two nice furry controllers) it is now the turn of a similar initiative for the release of the third season of The Mandalorian.

Through your account TwitterXbox started the contest: up for grabs two consoles (one Xbox Series X and one Xbox Series S) themed The Mandalorian.

To participate in the competition it will not be necessary to make any purchase: it will be enough retweet the content Xbox using the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes.

It will be possible to participate in the competition untilMay 11, 2023.

We remind you that The Mandalorian 3 is available from March 1 on the streaming platform Disney+ and we invite you to read our review of the last episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, so that you are ready to embark on this new adventure!