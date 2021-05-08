The trial between Epic Games and Apple is bringing a flood of confidential documents to the eyes of the general public that is shedding light on many mysteries about the situation of various companies and the policies they carry out in private. Today, according to new data from the trial, we have been informed that Xbox generated similar profits to Nintendo in 2019, albeit about half that of Sony.

Microsoft has always received quite a bit of profit from the Xbox division. Despite selling consoles at a loss, a news that we informed you a few days ago, the profit margin obtained from royalties from the sale of games and services such as Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass have served to compensate more than enough.

Document from Apple vs Epic revealing profit for Publishers off games and services Profit

Tencent – $ 6.3B

Apple – $ 5.2B

Sony – $ 4.1B

Google – $ 3.2B

Netease – $ 2.4B

Nintendo – $ 2.3B

Microsoft – ($ 1.6B – $ 2.3B range)

Activision / Blizzard – $ 1.6B

EA – $ 1.2B

Epic – $ 1.08B pic.twitter.com/aXneihwgc3 – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 5, 2021

Microsoft is developing a new Star Wars game according to a rumor

However, it is important to mention that this data does not include the losses that Sony and Microsoft receive from the sale of each console, so the benefits shown in the document could be significantly lower.

Xbox generated similar profits to Nintendo in 2019 but about half that of Sony

Despite the fact that in the last generation of consoles, Xbox sales were lower than those of the competition compared to Xbox 360, the profits obtained by the Xbox division were considerably higher than those of previous years, breaking profit records in Xbox. These data are consistent with that information and serve to disprove the often heard false rumor that Xbox is not financially profitable for Microsoft, which has no real basis today.

Xbox Controller – Robot White, White Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.