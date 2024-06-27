Starting in early July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to enjoy a seamless, immersive gaming experience delivered from the cloud simply by using the Xbox app on compatible Fire TV devices.

This innovative integration, a collaboration between Amazon and Xbox, will provide access to a wide assortment of games, including top titles like “Starfield” and “Fallout 4” as well as the adrenaline-pumping racing action of “Forza Horizon 5,” through cloud streaming. All of this will be possible through a compatible Fire TV Stick device and a Bluetooth controller, thus transforming any television into a powerful gaming console.

Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Fire TV and Alexa, expresses enthusiasm for this partnership: “We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to partner with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices, so that customers can enjoy a large library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console. Now customers have even more ways to play their favorite games, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth controller, and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.”.”

For video game enthusiasts it will be sufficient to own a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or 4K, available at competitive prices, and then download the Xbox app from the Amazon Appstore. After installation and signing in with your Microsoft account, Those who are already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have immediate access to the full library of cloud-enabled games.. For those who are not subscribers, it will be possible to sign up directly through the app at an advantageous monthly cost, e.g even explore some games for free, such as the popular “Fortnite“.

Once you have an active account just connect a compatible Bluetooth controllerlike the Xbox Wireless Controller or PlayStation DualSense or DualShock 4 controllers, and start playing.

Fire TV Stick, in fact, is capable of streaming and running graphically complex Xbox games, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, thanks to Microsoft’s cloud servers.

This means you can also easily move your gaming setup from your living room TV to another room, and even take it on the road. If you have a good Internet connection, a compatible Fire TV Stick device and a Bluetooth controller, you can always have both your game library and saved progress available.