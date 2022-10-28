Microsoft announced the Games with Gold from November 2022or i free games intended for subscribers to Xbox’s oldest subscription service, Live Gold: next month, the titles in question are Praetorians: HD Remaster and Dead End Job.

Praetorians: HD Remaster is the remastered and improved version of a classic of strategy games with a historical setting: the game is set amid the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire and pushes us to prove our worth in the battlefields of Egypt, in the combat theaters of Gaul and finally in the heart of the Empire itself, Italy, on a long journey to become Emperor.

It is a strategy particularly appreciated by enthusiasts also thanks to its historical setting, which stages the Roman army in the era of its maximum power, with thousands of different troops and war machines, all with special abilities and strengths. individual.

Praetorians HD Remaster, a screenshot about a fight

We will, however, find ourselves both on both sides of the fence, considering that in the end we will have to clash with the imperial forces themselves and in particular the fearsome praetorians in order to overturn the status quo in Rome.

Dead End Job is the Halloween themed title chosen, probably, considering that it is a twin-stick shooter brought to cooperative multiplayer, in which we have to fight and capture ghosts. Characterized by a particular cartoon style, the game is quite recent compared to the average date of the titles on Games with Gold, dating back to about three years ago as regards its launch on PC.

Armed with a plasma gun and a vacuum backpack on your shoulders, in Dead End Job we must go through various procedurally generated levels to try to capture all the ghosts and presences that we find around. In the meantime, we remind you that Games with Gold October 2022 games are still available.