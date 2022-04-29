Microsoft officially announced all four titles Xbox Games With Gold for May 2022. These games are available for free download for Xbox Live Gold members (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers). Here is the list:

Yoku’s Island Express (available from 1st to 31st May)

Landed on Mokumana, Yoku is ready to enjoy life sunbathing and delivering packages to a tropical paradise! However, an ancient island deity is trapped in a restless sleep and it is up to Yoku to cross the island to help those in difficulty in a wonderful adventure with a unique gameplay that blends the dynamics of pinball, platform games and the exploration of new worlds.

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (available from May 15 to June 16)

Venture into a world filled with mystery and complex puzzles and save the lineage of flute noses. This dynasty has been watching over Asposia for centuries, secretly giving it light and life. But since their existence was discovered, they have become victims of persecution. Emil, a junk merchant, has managed to convince all the Asposians that the dynasty is in league with the dark forces. Robert, the heir to the throne, is the only one who can stop the evil Emil. With him are Peck, a loyal but flightless pigeon, and Laura, a rebel who easily loses her temper. Everything changes when they meet the mysterious Mama Dola, who seems to know too much about Robert’s fate.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane (available from 1st to 15th May)

Followed by the adrenaline-pumping and legendary Midway racing game, Hydro Thunder Hurricane puts you at the helm of powerful speedboats – get ready to whiz through beautiful environments, with breathtaking scenery and state-of-the-art water physics.

Viva Piñata Party Animals (available from 16 to 31 May)

Get ready for lots of fun for everyone! Compete as Hudson Horstachio, Franklin Fizzlybear and others in over 40 mini-games mixed with racing events. Combine your winnings and bonuses to get the most candy and be crowned the winner.

Source: Xbox Wire