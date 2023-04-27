Microsoft has officially announced what are the Xbox Series X|S and One games of the program Games with Gold regarding the month of May 2023, which we recall are also part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The titles included in the subscriptions for the next month, as is now the new custom, are two:

Star Wars Episode I Racer – May 1-31

Hoa – from May 16th to June 15th

Star Wars Episode I Racer is a sort of Star Wars-themed racing, based on the film Star Wars: Episode I and in particular on the famous “pod race”, or pod race. While it may seem a bit bizarre to build a Star Wars-themed game around, the famous racing scene is one of the film’s most spectacular and defining elements, convincingly reproduced in this title originally released in 2000 and subsequently relaunched in 2000. 2020 on Xbox One.

I have to instead it is a fascinating game that mixes platform and puzzle elements, with a beautiful hand-made 2D graphic characterization, able to build a very particular atmosphere. It is a question of following the journey of the bizarre protagonist within various levels characterized by luxuriant nature and other settings, between threats and puzzles to solve.

In the meantime, we remind you that Peaky Blinders: Mastermind of the April 2023 Games with Gold games is still available, and will remain so until May 15, 2023.